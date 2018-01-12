Injury progress gives Hull City boss Adkins chance to look at other areas

HULL CITY head coach Nigel Adkins has revealed that he has no immediate plans to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window after ruling out a move for prolific Peterborough United marksman Jack Marriott.

Beverley-born Marriott has been linked with moves to both Hull and Leeds United, but Adkins says he is not a target.

Adkins’s priorities remain bringing in another central defender and winger to boost the Tigers’ Championship survival fight and he has revealed that permanent bids are on the table for several players, none of whom currently play in the top flight.

With Will Keane, who continued his comeback from a serious knee injury with a goal for the Under-23s in their 4-3 loss to Leeds yesterday and another long-term injury casualty Abel Hernandez also on the comeback trail, Adkins believes that the Tigers must focus on reinforcing other areas of the pitch first.

“I have got irons in fires, but we have not got any bids in for a striker at this stage,” he said.

“From the striker’s point of view, it’s going to be interesting when Will comes back. He has played again for the Under-23s and will play at Huddersfield on Sunday. If he comes through okay, he will be in the squad for the Nottingham Forest (cup) game.

“He is looking great on the training ground so we’ll give him every opportunity. We are thinking about Abel too and he will probably be ready for either the start or the middle of February.”