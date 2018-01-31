Liverpool youngster wings in to aid Hull City’s cause

HULL CITY have landed their second deadline day signing after bringing in Liverpool winger Harry Wilson on loan.

Wrexham-born Wilson, 20, has progressed right the way through Liverpool’s Academy and made his senior debut for the Reds as a substitute in an FA Cup win against Plymouth Argyle last season.

He spent a loan spell with Crewe in the 2015-16 season.

On joining the club, Wilson said: “As soon as I found out that Hull City were interested I really wanted to make the move, so thankfully everything got done fairly quickly,” said Wilson.

“I feel that it’s the right time for me to make this move, making the step into a first team changing room and into the Championship. It’s a great challenge and one that I’m looking forward to.”