Manchester United deal for former Leeds United target earns cash windfall for Hull City

HULL CITY are set to bank a £750,000 cash windfall following Manchester United’s expected big-money purchase of Swansea City winger Daniel James.

The Beverley-born player left the Wales squad on Thursday morning to undergo a medical at United’s Carrington training ground after the Premier League club agreed a fee of £15m with the Swans.

James spent seven years at Hull’s academy before leaving for Swansea as a 16-year-old in the summer of 2014.

As part of the compensation package, Hull were entitled to five per cent of any money banked in a future sale.

James, 21, enjoyed a breakthrough season in South Wales in 2018-19.

A host of Premier League clubs had been linked with the highly-rated Yorkshireman, who had been close to joining Leeds United in January before the move collapsed at the 11th hour in a dramatic late twist to transfer deadline day that left Leeds fans frustrated.