Manchester United deal for former Leeds United target earns cash windfall for Hull City

Wales international Daniel James is expected to complete his move from Swansea to Manchester United today, (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)
HULL CITY are set to bank a £750,000 cash windfall following Manchester United’s expected big-money purchase of Swansea City winger Daniel James.

Daniel James, right, nearly joined Leeds United from Swansea in January. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The Beverley-born player left the Wales squad on Thursday morning to undergo a medical at United’s Carrington training ground after the Premier League club agreed a fee of £15m with the Swans.

James spent seven years at Hull’s academy before leaving for Swansea as a 16-year-old in the summer of 2014.

As part of the compensation package, Hull were entitled to five per cent of any money banked in a future sale.

James, 21, enjoyed a breakthrough season in South Wales in 2018-19.

A host of Premier League clubs had been linked with the highly-rated Yorkshireman, who had been close to joining Leeds United in January before the move collapsed at the 11th hour

