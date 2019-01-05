Millwall v Hull City: Allams tell Adkins no Hull stars will be sold in January

MANAGER Nigel Adkins has been given the green light by Hull City’s owners to try to push on towards the play-offs via an assurance that the club’s prized assets will not be sold this month.

The Tigers are the form team in the country right now, a 16-point haul from the last six games having sparked a charge up the table.

Let’s see if we can seize the opportunity we have given ourselves and see what happens. Nigel Adkins

Hull remain in the bottom half, but just seven points adrift of the top six as the Championship takes a break this weekend for the FA Cup third round.

Adkins met the Allam family earlier this week to discuss the January window and came away feeling positive as he targets “two or three” signings, including Middlesbrough forward Ashley Fletcher.

“This January window will be very important for us,” said the Tigers’ chief. “We are in the race and now we have got to give ourselves every opportunity to keep progressing.

“It is really pleasing that the owners, having sat down with them in the last couple of days, want to see if we can keep pushing on.

“The message was clear, they do not want to let any of the key players go. That is good from our point of view because there has been a lot of speculation about players being linked with other clubs.

“There has been talk about a takeover in the future and I am sure it would be quite easy for the owners to turn around and sell everyone now.

“But they are not. Let’s see if we can seize the opportunity we have given ourselves and see what happens.”

With the Allams still looking to conclude a takeover in the new year Adkins will have to move players out to finance any possible incomings.

Yesterday Will Keane left for Ipswich Town on loan until the end of the season and there are likely to be future departures of players considered surplus to requirements at the KCOM Stadium.

“At this moment in time we have got a positive vibe going on,” said Adkins whose side head to the capital tomorrow to tackle Millwall in the third round.

“It is really pleasing that the owners are not looking to lose anyone and we are trying to bring players in to keep kicking on.

“We don’t want to disrupt what we have got, but if we can bring in two or three players to bolster it could be important.”