Millwall v Hull City: Chance to celebrate anniversary on the road

NIGEL ADKINS is backing his Hull City side to step into the Lions’ Den and continue their impressive upturn in form on the road.

The Tigers have taken seven points from their last three away games, victories over Bolton Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers having sandwiched a thrilling 3-3 draw at Birmingham city that saw Garry Monk’s men equalise late on.

A trip to Millwall and a venue commonly regarded as one of the more intimidating in English football awaits today but Adkins insists City head south in confident mood.

“Millwall are a tough team,” said the 53-year-old, who yesterday chalked up his first anniversary at the KCOM Stadium.

“They have had a few results not gone their way of late but I have got a lot of respect for Neil (Harris, manager) and what he has done there. He has said they have got to go back to what they are good at.

“So, from that point of view, they will look to get the crowd going. They like to see the ball put in that box with direct balls forward.

“They are very competitive, they look to land on the second ball and this is going to be a right tough game. We know that.

“Both teams are down at the bottom of the division, both teams are looking to get the result.

“They are at home and they will look to utilise the home crowd. I am well aware of that.

“But, in the last two games away from home, we have scored three in each. And before that we were creating chances.

“We can go there with confidence but we need to know this will be tough, just as it always is at Millwall.

“You give them the utmost respect for that and if you do not compete, you have got no chance of getting anything from them. They will give anyone a problem if you are not competitive.”

Asked if he relished the hostility that visiting teams invariably face at The Den, Adkins replied: “It is football. They are passionate and they want their team to do well.

“We have to understand that is the environment we will go into.”

On City’s upturn in form on the road, Adkins added: “We have always believed we were doing the right things. Maybe before we just did not have that little bit of fortune go our way.

“Players are working hard and there is a plan in place. Where we might have to adapt is because Millwall are likely to play differently to the next team, Brentford (next Saturday).”