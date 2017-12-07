Nigel Adkins appointed as new head coach of Hull City

HULL CITY have confirmed Nigel Adkins as their new manager in succession to Leonid Slutsky.

The 52-year-old has been out of management since leaving Sheffield United in May 2016 - but was on Hull’s provisional list to replace Marco Silva when he left for Watford in the summer.

The former Reading, Southampton and Scunthorpe United manager is the club’s fifth appointment in the past 17 months.

Adkins is understood to have attended several City matches this term, including the recent draw at home to Ipswich Town. He will be introduced to Tigers supporters ahead of Saturday’s home game with Brentford and is took his first training session on Thursday morning.

The Tigers are in a worrying 20th place in the Championship after a run of seven games without a win and two victories in their last 15 outings.

A club statement read: “We are pleased to announce Nigel Adkins as the club’s new head coach. Nigel will be joined at the KCOM Stadium by his trusted assistant Andy Crosby on an 18-month contract.

“As well as his success with Southampton, where he took the south coast club from League One to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions, Nigel also guided Scunthorpe United to promotion in 2007 and 2009, and has spells in charge of Reading and Sheffield United on his CV.”

Slutsky, the first Russian to manage an English club, was appointed by Hull last summer following the club’s relegation from the top flight.

But the former CSKA Moscow and Russia national team coach won only four of his 20 Sky Bet Championship matches in charge and left the Tigers in 20th place, three points above the bottom three.