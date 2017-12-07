Nigel Adkins appointed as new manager of Hull City

Have your say

HULL CITY have confirmed Nigel Adkins as their new manager in succession to Leonid Slutsky.

The 52-year-old has been out of management since leaving Sheffield United in May 2016 - but was on Hull’s provisional list to replace Marco Silva when he left for Watford in the summer.

The former Reading, Southampton and Scunthorpe United manager is the club’s fifth appointment in the past 17 months.

Adkins is understood to have attended several City matches this term, including the recent draw at home to Ipswich Town.

He will be introduced to Tigers supporters ahead of Saturday’s home game with Brentford.

The Tigers are in a worrying 20th place in the Championship after a run of seven games without a win and two victories in their last 15 outings.

