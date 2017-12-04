Nigel Adkins looks set to replace Leonid Slutsky at Hull City

NIGEL ADKINS is the overwhelming favourite to land the vacant Hull City post and replace Leonid Slutsky.

The former Sheffield United chief has been out of club management since leaving the Blades in May 2016 and is widely tipped to become the Tigers’ fifth manager in the past 17 months.

Adkins went close to landing the Tigers job during the summer and is known to have his admirers at the KCOM Stadium.

The 52-year-old is also understood to have attended several Hull matches this term, including the recent draw at home to Ipswich Town.

Other names linked with the position include former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town boss Simon Grayson and ex-Wolves and Aston Villa chief Paul Lambert, with the Hull hierarchy expected to name a successor ahead of Saturday’s home game with Brentford.

Slutsky said his goodbyes to Tigers’ players at the club’s training ground yesterday morning after losing his job on Sunday night. He paid the price for a worrying seven-match winless run and alarming return of two wins in 15 league games, with Hull hovering just above the relegation zone.

First-team coach Tony Pennock and goalkeeping coach Pat Mountain will take first-team training ahead of an appointment being made.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had offered his own take on the departure of former CSKA Moscow and Russia boss Slutsky and believes it is symptomatic of modern football.

Mourinho, speaking ahead of United’s Champions League game with Slutsky’s old club CSKA tonight, said: “The best coaches in the world, they are sacked. The champions of England are sacked.

“In the Premier League already I think five, in the Championship also. So when Slutsky decides to come to England, he should know there is a risk for everyone.

“It is not about him being good or not good enough, it’s just the way it is if you do not have the results that people expect. It is the manager who are the ones who are paying for that. It is just football.”