No quick decision by Nigel Adkins on Hull City contract offer

HULL CITY head coach Nigel Adkins plans to digest the club’s offer of a new contract before making any decision over his future.

As revealed by The Yorkshire Post last week, vice chairman Ehab Allam met the 54-year-old early in the international break.

Adkins’s current deal expires in the summer and the Tigers want him to stick around.

Part of the discussions a week last Wednesday are understood to have centred on the need for the club to cut its financial cloth accordingly next season due to parachute payments from the Premier League coming to an end.

“I received something from the football club late on Tuesday,” said Adkins. “I had gone to watch Doncaster and Bristol Rovers, and when I got back the club had made an offer.

“They would like me to stay here next season, which is great. I am very appreciative of that.

“From my point of view, I will digest that. But my focus and energies are getting ready for this weekend’s game (at Ipswich Town).”

Pressed on the terms of the contract, Adkins, whose side are six points adrift of the top six, added: “Wednesday was the first time I have had the chance to scan through what was being proposed.

“But obviously, having spoken with the owner last week, I have got an understanding of where the club is. That is important and you digest all of that. It is important from my point of view now to emphasise that our energies are on a big game this weekend.”