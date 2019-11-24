No reason why Jarrod Bowen cannot be top of the charts, says Hull City boss Grant McCann after Middlesbrough stalemate

HULL CITY manager Grant McCann believes that topping the Championship’s scoring charts represents a realistic ambition for Jarrod Bowen after his quick-fire second-half double rescued a point in a fluctuating 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough.

Bowen, in talks with the Tigers regarding a new deal, fired a brace inside four minutes to help Hull secure just their second point in nine league matches at the Riverside Stadium.

His contribution took his Championship goals tally for the season to an eye-catching 11, one behind current divisional top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

It helped make amends for a forgettable first-half from Hull, which saw them trail 2-0 after an early strike from Marcus Tavernier and a magnificent goal from Ashley Fletcher.

But the game turned upon the 37th-minute dismissal of Marvin Johnson, who received his marching orders following a high challenge on Eric Lichaj.

On whether Bowen has the potential to win the Championship’s Golden Boot in 2019-20, McCann said: “I think so. Why not?

“He has got everything about him to do that.

“Jarrod said to me before he came in the stadium that he knew that Ollie Watkins scored (on Saturday) and he wants to try and get above him.

“He has got real determination to be the best he can be.”

And on the future of Bowen, highly likely to again be linked with top-flight moves in the January transfer window, McCann, who professed to having a few ‘choice words’ with his side at half-time, added: “What will be, will be. We are just delighted to have him so far.

“We just want him to continue playing and enjoying his football, and we will see where we go.”

Meanwhile, Boro chief Jonathan Woodgate laid the blame for his side extending their winless league sequence to 10 matches – their worst run of form at this level since early 1985 – squarely at the feet of Johnson.

Woodgate said: “It is a lack of discipline (from Johnson). You cannot tackle like that and expect to stay on the pitch. I have told him he has cost the team and he knows it himself.”

“He has said nothing. What can he say?

“He knows he has cost his team, he cannot really answer anything back, can he.”