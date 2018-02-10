Nottingham Forest v Hull City: We will keep the belief strong, says Adkins

Manager Nigel Adkins insists Hull City possess the togetherness and spirit required to get out of trouble.

The Tigers have spent the past week in the relegation zone of the Championship, a standing they had last occupied in the Spring of 2007.

Nine games and two months have passed since Hull last tasted victory in the league, cranking up the pressure on the club.

Adkins, whose job vice chairman Ehab Allam this week said was safe, said: “There is a togetherness about everyone. Sometimes situations that arise bring you closer together.

“We have had two-thirds of the season, a third to go and everyone is on board and together. Everyone is showing a togetherness and resilience to work hard for each other.

“I am happy with what we are doing. I have got total belief in what we do. We haven’t won and we need to score goals, but I am very happy with what we are doing on the training ground.

“I have reflected on what we have done in our first 60 days here and we are doing the right things. What will help is putting the ball in the net. We need to address that.

“We look a lot more solid defensively, we are finishing games well and we are creating a lot of chances. We just need to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We will make sure we keep everyone strong and keep the belief strong. We know we are doing a lot of things that are required.”

Hull head to Nottingham Forest today without captain Michael Dawson due to injury. He was wanted by Forest manager Aitor Karanka on deadline day, but Hull blocked the move after attempts to bring in another defender floundered.

Kamil Grosicki, a loan target for Derby County in the final hours of the January window, is also still out as Hull look to repeat their FA Cup victory over Forest of a fortnight ago.

“We are in a relegation scrap and everyone has got to be on board,” added Adkins. “There are many of us that can bring experiences to the group so the younger ones understand what it is all about.

“We have got ability here, we know that, and players coming back from injury.

“I know that what we are doing is good at the training ground. I have got total confidence in the players. We need to go out and put the ball in the net. I know what we are doing is good.

“Maybe the belief that I’ve got will grow, on the back of some results, for other people as well.”