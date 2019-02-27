Our season is alive, says Hull City chief Nigel Adkins

HULL CITY manager Nigel Adkins insists that the season remains very much alive for the Tigers, who boosted their outside hopes of reaching the top six with a hard-fought Championship win over relegation-threatened Millwall on Tuesday evening.

First-half goals from Jarrod Bowen, his eighth goal in six matches at the KCOM Stadium, and a maiden strike in Hull colours from Marc Pugh earned a welcome 2-1 victory for the hosts, who moved up to 11th place and within six points of sixth-placed Bristol City, who lost out 2-1 at home to Birmingham.

Adkins, whose side welcome Blues on Saturday with both sides in the vicinity of the play-offs, said: “It is a big win. We are on 47 points. At the start of the season, we were expected to get relegated. Over the last ten years, 47 points would have kept us up.

“We are now six points off the play-offs. The season is still alive and we have things to drive on and look forward to. I said to the players after the game: ‘do not let the season fizzle out.’ We are still in the race.

“Youngsters are playing and everyone is contributing. We are doing everything we can to make it an exciting end to the season.

“We needed three points to keep the season alive and we have done that and it gives people that little bit of hope and belief.

The season is still alive and we have things to drive on and look forward to. We are still in the race. Nigel Adkins

“You never know. We are still in there.

“We had a setback at Brentford and it is how you respond. We took a big hit at the weekend and we have moved forward with three points.”