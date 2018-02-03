Preston 2 Hull City 1: Adkins vows to lead from front

Preston remain within three points of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places after recording back-to-back wins with a 2-1 victory against Hull at Deepdale.

All the goals came in the first half as Greg Cunningham and an Alan Browne penalty brought Preston from behind after Jarrod Bowen scored the opener.

Hull's winless streak in the league extends to nine matches as Nigel Adkins' side remain in the relegation zone.

The Tigers had the first half-chance of the match after 27 minutes. Ola Aina broke down the right and his cross was only cleared as far as David Meyler, whose header back into the area just evaded Nouha Dicko.

And the visitors were ahead two minutes later as a slick team move set Bowen free and his strike from the right edge of the area deflected off Cunningham and beyond Declan Rudd.

Preston, however, responded quickly and were level after 36 minutes. Paul Gallagher whipped a corner in from the right and defender Cunningham powered a header from 12 yards back across goal and into the far corner.

And Alex Neil's side were ahead in first half stoppage time. Billy Bodin, making his home debut, had a fierce effort pushed away by Allan McGregor before he burst forward again and was adjudged to have been brought down in the area by Fraizer Campbell.

Browne stepped up and slotted straight down the middle to put Preston in front at the break.

It was the hosts who started the second half on top as well, Ben Pearson releasing Callum Robinson who could not find the target from 12 yards due to pressure from Aina.

Browne almost grabbed himself a second goal after 52 minutes with a swivelled shot from 12 yards which well parried low to his right by McGregor.

It was all one-way traffic, with Preston looking for the goal to kill the game. It almost came on 65 minutes when Browne's low cross found Robinson at the near post, but he was denied at point-blank range by McGregor.

That goal did not come, however, and Hull began to grow in confidence. Substitute Evandro had a chance to hit the target after 78 minutes but his header from eight yards was wide of the near post.

It was a nervy finish but Preston held on for only their third win in their last 11 home games.

Adkins said: “I’ve got to keep leading from the front and trying to get the best from my players.

“We started the game well against a good Preston side, we were on the front foot and nullified lots of the strengths that they have.”