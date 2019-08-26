Preston v Hull City: Josh Magennis and Nouha Dicko get opportunity to shine for Tigers

Have your say

Hull City manager Grant McCann made wholesale changes for the last round and is expected to do so again – especially after back-to-back league defeats.

Striker Josh Magennis, whose only start since arriving from Bolton in the summer was in the previous round against Tranmere, is likely to get another outing.

Tom Eaves and Jarrod Bowen could be rested, which may present an opportunity for Nouha Dicko up front.

Captain Eric Lichaj (hamstring) is sidelined until after the international break.

Preston manager Alex Neil will also make changes.

He will also be without captain Tom Clarke who is likely to be sidelined for a few weeks with a knee injury sustained against Stoke last week.

Fellow defender Patrick Bauer, who came off with a hip problem in Saturday’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday, could be fit.

Defender Andrew Hughes, who returned to training last week after missing three matches, did not make the squad for the weekend but could be given a run out in the cup but forward David Nugent remains sidelined with a calf strain.

Guiseley impressed in a 4-1 win at Blyth Spartans in the National League Premier.

The visitors took a half-time lead via Lee Shaw, before two goals from Aaron Martin and an own goal secured the points. Robbie Dale replied for Blyth.

Bradford Park Avenue were 1-0 winners at Darlington, thanks to a goal from Jaheim Headley.

League leaders York City were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Gateshead.

The hosts took the lead with a Jordan Burrow goal, but Gateshead equalised with a Connor Oliver penalty just before half-time.

Will Hayhurst’s penalty could not save Farsley Celtic from a 2-1 home defeat to Kings Lynn Town.