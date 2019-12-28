QPR v Hull City: Grant McCann could turn to youngsters for Rangers trip

Hull City could turn to youngsters to patch up their squad ahead of Sunday’s Championship trip to Queens Park Rangers.

Grant McCann’s side are set to be without left-back Callum Elder and forward Keane Lewis-Potter as they look for a response to their disappointing Boxing Day defeat to Nottingham Forest. With Josh Magennis’s recovery from a hamstring injury taking longer than expected, they could have a youthful feel at Loftus Road.

Lewis-Potter complained of dizziness 90 minutes before the 2-0 defeat to Forest, and was unable to take his place on the bench. Without him, McCann was forced to name four defenders as substitutes.

It at least means the Tigers are well covered if left-back Elder’s hamstring injury keeps him out tomorrow.

The Australian has started the last 12 matches, but came off before half-time on Boxing Day.

“He felt his hamstring,” McCann explained. “I don’t know how serious it is. Fortunately we’ve got three good left-backs at this club.”

Stephen Kingsley replaced Elder after 39 minutes, making his first appearance since September. He is the more likely option to stand in than Brandon Fleming. The plan had been for striker Magennis to play again this year, but his return has been delayed. The Northern Ireland international has not featured since scoring in late November’s 4-0 win over Preston North End.

“He’s probably looking at New Year’s Day (when the Tigers are at Sheffield Wednesday) if he can come through another couple of days of training,” explained McCann. “He’s slightly aware of it and we have to be careful with hamstring injuries.”

With Jon Toral out until the end of January after knee surgery and Kevin Stewart suffering a broken foot, 19-year-old midfielder Elliot Bonds could make his Hull debut ahead of a loan move to the fourth tier.

“Elliot has got good legs, he can get around the pitch and he’s aggressive,” McCann said of Bonds, who joined from Dagenham and Redbridge in the summer.

“We’ve already had one or two League Two clubs contact me over the last week so we have to decide if we send him out on loan to get some experience. That would be ideal.”

The transfer window opens on New Year’s Day and with Jarrod Bowen much in demand amongst Premier League clubs, Hull are likely to have plenty of money to reinvest on much-needed reinforcements.