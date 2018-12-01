QPR v Hull City: Latest from Loftus Road

Nigel Adkins takes his Hull City side to QPR in the Championship today.

Team news: Daniel Batty remains a doubt after sitting out the midweek draw at home to Norwich City through injury. Markus Henriksen, Eric Lichaj and Reece Burke all picked up knocks on Tuesday night and the trio’s fitness will be assessed before Nigel Adkins named his side. Nouha Dicko, Stephen Kingsley and Evandro are all out.

Last six games: Queens Park Rangers WWLWDD, Hull City LWWDLD.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).

Last time: Queens Park Rangers 2 Hull City 1; August 19, 2017; Championship.