HULL CITY appointed their fifth boss in the space of 17 months on Thursday morning when they announced Nigel Adkins as their new head coach.

The former Southampton, Scunthorpe and Sheffield United boss succeeds Leonid Slutsky who exited the KCOM Stadium last Sunday. As with all managerial appointments, opinion was divided online, in particular on Twitter, from where we bring you a sample of those views. Feel free to add your own thoughts in the comments section below.