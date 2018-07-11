Round-up: Hull City and Doncaster Rovers recruit as Sheffield wednesday star exits

Reece Burke has become the second signing by Hull City inside 24 hours after agreeing terms on a £1.5m transfer from West Ham United.

The defender yesterday flew out to join up with his new team-mates in Portugal at the Tigers’ training camp after signing a three-year contract. City have an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months. “I am over the moon to have signed for Hull City,” said the 21-year-old. “I enjoy playing football and I see this move as a big opportunity for me. I’ve had a good chat with the head coach (Nigel Adkins) and I know that the club were really keen to bring me here. That is a nice feeling to have.”

Burke followed David Milinkovic in joining the club, the French winger having made a £200,000 switch from Genoa on Monday

The former England Under-20s defender enjoyed a hugely impressive loan spell with Bradford City in the 2015-16 season that saw him named Player of the Year at Valley Parade.

Burke, who has 15 senior appearances with West Ham to his name, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.

Also on the move yesterday was Jordan Rhodes, the Sheffield Wednesday striker having joined Norwich City on a season-long loan deal.

The Canaries are understood to have paid a £1m loan fee for the 28-year-old and agreed to pay his wages in full.

Getting Rhodes, who has netted 10 goals in 18 months after joining from Middlesbrough in an £8m deal, off the wage bill was a priority for the Owls this summer.

His departure may give head coach Jos Luhukay some leeway in the transfer market. Full-back Jack Hunt left Wednesday for Bristol City in a £1.6m deal earlier this week.

Doncaster Rovers have signed midfielder Ali Crawford from Hamilton Academical.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year deal at the Keepmoat Stadium and is manager Grant McCann’s first signing since taking over last month.

“I am an attacking midfielder who likes to get on the ball and make things happen,” Crawford said.