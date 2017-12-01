Slutsky considered quitting after drama of Hull City’s late collapse

LEONID SLUTSKY came close to resigning as Hull City head coach earlier this week, the Russian has admitted.

The Tigers’ 3-2 defeat at home to Bristol City after heading into the final quarter two goals ahead almost proved to be the final straw for the 46-year-old. “To be honest, I was very close to saying ‘stop’ because it was like God laughs at me,” said Slutsky, appointed last summer in the wake of Marco Silva’s departure. “It was 2-0, an unbelievable level, players support me.

“If Shakespeare had the possibility to write a serious drama, this scenario would be the best for him.

“We went from thinking we had played one of our best games this season to thinking we were finished. It was a serious drama. But this is not a book, this is life. And a coach must be ready for this situation.

“I try to change myself and find a new power to continue working. But, of course, each next hit may be final.”

Slutsky’s side are without a win in six games heading into today’s clash at Hillsborough.

“This is not the first difficult situation in my career and I know that if my body will say ‘stop’,” said former Russia national team manager Slutsky, who won three Russian league titles at the helm of CSKA Moscow.

“Last week I was very close to this feeling but I thought we should continue to work and do the job together.

“I bring all players here and all players are here because I promised him that we could have serious work together, developing everyone.

“Now I have a personal responsibility for everyone here. On Saturday (against Bristol City) I died but on Monday I was little bit better. Now, I continue to work.

“If you ask me how I will feel after the next match or the next two matches then I don’t know.”