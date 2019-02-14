Sought-after Jarrod Bowen admits Premier League ambition – with Hull City

Prize Hull City asset Jarrod Bowen insists that his head was never turned amid speculation regarding his future in the January transfer window.

A host of clubs were linked with the Tigers’ top-scorer last month, including Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, but the 22-year-old has remained purely focused on the task in hand with his employers.

After claiming the Championship player of the month award for December, Bowen has maintained his high standards in 2019 with his midweek goal against Rotherham United taking his season’s tally to an impressive 16.

On not being distracted by transfer talk, Bowen said: “If anything does happen, I have agents that take care of me and I will be the first to know, but I did not even speak to my agent for the whole of January, except when he came to my games and I said ‘hello’, but there was nothing on the end of the phone about moving.

“With all the talk, my agent does not even tell me because they do not want my mind off football, they want me to play my game and show how good I am.

“That is important as if you get too caught up in it, your mind is elsewhere and that affects your performances on the pitch.”

Jarrod Bowen celebrates his opening goal with Frazier Campbell against Rotherham United. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

While admitting to being flattered at being linked to the likes of Spurs, Bowen says that his sole current focus is ensuring that Hull remain in top-six contentions, with their hopes taking a big knock in Tuesday’s draw.

He said: “It is surreal when you see your name on Sky being linked with these big teams, but that just shows how well I am doing. When you see your name with these Premier League clubs, that is where everyone wants to play, but my loyalties lie with Hull City, so I cannot say anything about those teams as it is just talk.

“My loyalties are here and my aim is to get this club back into the Premier League.”