Super computer predicts the result of Hull City's clash with Millwall

Hull City host Millwall at the KCOM Stadium hoping to bounce back from Saturday’s hammering at Brentford - but how will they get on?

The Tigers, with just one win in six, fell to a humiliating 5-1 defeat in West London, despite Fraizer Campbell opening the scoring on 24 minutes.

But the visit of the struggling Lions presents Nigel Adkins’ men with a clear sign of redemption against a side they’ve already played twice this campaign.

The first meeting came in the Championship in December, where the pair shared the spoils at The Den before visiting the same venue a month later in the FA Cup.

Neil Harris’ side, of course, emerged as the winners on that occasion with the Lions recently setting up a quarter-final clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, a ‘super computer’ has backed the Tigers to secure a victory of their own in the quest to boost their faint playoffs hopes as the final 12 games approaches.

Football Web Pages use a super computer algorithm to anticipate the most likely scoreline of every match, based on previous goals and results.

It is believed Hull will earn a comfortable win over their South East London counterparts, a 2-0 scoreline which would move them up to 11th.

The statistics say the Tigers have a 72.7% chance of securing three points, 18.4% for a draw while Millwall are at a low 8.9%.