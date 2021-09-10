The Tigers made a stunning start to life back in the Championship, beating Preston North End 4-1 on the opening day, but have not won or even managed to score a goal since.

A stalemate at home to the Cherries a fortnight ago did however end a run of three consecutive defeats and that result, plus the availability of last season’s top-scorer Mallik Wilks, George Moncur and possibly Josh Magennis for today’s trip to Wales has provided Grant McCann with a welcome boost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think we’ve had quite a tough start to be honest, we’ve played three teams who are expected to be in and around the top-six of the league in QPR, Fulham and Bournemouth,”the Northern Irishman said.

Welcome back: Tigers Josh Magennis. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“Those three games, we’ve lost but we’ve had opportunities in all of them to take the lead and we didn’t do it – and ultimately in two of them we got punished.

“So, it was nice to see a little bit more defensive soundness about us in the Bournemouth game and it gives us a platform to build on given the fact that we’ve got [George] Moncur, Mallik Wilks, hopefully [Josh] Magennis back this weekend, a lot of attacking intent at the top end of the pitch.”

In addition, City’s fortnight off has enabled McCann the chance to get through some important work with his new-look squad on the training pitch.

He added: “We’ve brought nine players into the club and things take time. We have to continually work with them to understand their roles and responsibilities but also how the team functions.