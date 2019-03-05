Talent allied to hard work paying dividends for Jarrod Bowen and Hull City

AMID the many plaudits currently being bestowed upon Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen, it is his old-fashioned virtues of hard work which are resonating with his manager, Nigel Adkins.

Bowen is closing in on the 20-goal mark for the season following his weekend double in the 2-0 victory over Birmingham City and Adkins is hopeful of a few more choice contributions to come between now and season’s end as the Tigers aim to gatecrash the Championship play-offs.

Bowen’s predatory opener and coolly-taken penalty saw his name in lights for the umpteenth time at the KCOM Stadium in the past few months but it was his all-round attitude which has garnered the fulsome respect of Adkins.

He said: “We’ve a good culture at the club where everyone works hard and Jarrod works hard and he has got talent and ability.

“Hard work beats talent if talent does not work hard. But he works hard and keeps improving on his game.

“We have got a real good coaching staff in Andy Crosby, Tony Pennock and Barry Richardson, for example, and the guys work hard to keep improving.

“Jarrod has the right attitude and that is what we want – good attitudes who want to do well and improve. I am really pleased he has gone and scored the goals.

“We are a good side who play exciting football. Sometimes, you get a bit doom and gloom but, on the whole, we have just reached a pivotal point and we are scoring goals and we have got another victory at home and another clean sheet and another good engagement with the supporters with everyone enjoying the afternoon.

“Let us just see if we keep the smile on everyone’s faces for the rest of the season.”

Adkins is sweating on the fitness of defensive duo Jordy de Wijs and Eric Lichaj ahead of this weekend’s trip to Nottingham Forest after both were forced off in the second-half on Saturday.

Liam Ridgewell came on for De Wijs against the Blues, while any potential loss of Lichaj would be mitigated by the availability of Stephen Kingsley, expected to be back in the fray this weekend after missing Saturday’s game through illness.

Adkins, whose side have now reached the 50-point mark for the season, said: “We will have to wait and see.”