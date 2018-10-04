Three rival bidders battling for control of Hull City

HULL CITY are in talks over a possible takeover with three interested parties, The Yorkshire Post understands.

Two of those bidding to take control, including a consortium of Saudi investors led by former chairman Paul Duffen, have submitted offers with the third expected to follow suit.

No firm time-scale has been set for the proposed sale but the process is believed to be sufficiently well advanced for the Allam family to be gone before their eighth anniversary of taking charge in December, 2010.

That would give whoever assumes control sufficient time to prepare for the January transfer window, as City continue to fight relegation from the Championship.

The Tigers have been up for sale since the owners’ attempt to rebrand the club’s name was rejected by the Football Association in 2014.