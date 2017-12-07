Video: Time on sidelines proves beneficial for new Hull City head coach Nigel Adkins

NEW Hull City head coach Nigel Adkins has revealed that he has turned down a number of other opportunities during his 18-month break for management - before electing to return to football with the Tigers.

READ MORE: Leon Wobschall - Positivity of Nigel Adkins could be the perfect tonic for Hull City

Nigel Adkins, during his time as Sheffield United boss

The 52-year-old has become the club’s fifth boss in 17 months after agreeing an 18-month deal and will take charge of the Tigers for the first time in Saturday’s Championship game with Brentford.

Adkins, who came close to landing the Tigers post in the summer and who also revealed that he turned down the chance to be director of football at the club last year, will be assisted by long-time number two Andy Crosby and Tony Pennock will be first team coach.

Adkins, who left his last position at Sheffield United in May 2016, said: “I had a good conversation with the owner until late last night and obviously after the manager left, there was a decision to be made by the present owner.

READ MORE: Reaction: How fans and others view Hull City’s appointment of Nigel Adkins

I have enjoyed my time and utilised it very much. I have been offered a lot of jobs and am very thankful for that and it has been good to meet several owners and listen to them. New Hull City head coach, Nigel Adkins

READ MORE: Nigel Adkins Factfile

“We had a conversation. I have known Ehab (Allam) for a fair bit and he has obviously decided to make a change and he gave me a phone call and we ended up having a conversation and here I am.

“From my point of view, I have been in football since I was 16. I had gone in with a idea when we went to Sheffield United and it didn’t work out for us and I thought it was important for me to take a little bit of time out to reflect on what happened.

“I have enjoyed my time and utilised it very much. I have been offered a lot of jobs and am very thankful for that and it has been good to meet several owners and listen to them.”