Why Hull City can make it a double over Sheffield United

WITH just two wins from 11 league outings this term, Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall appreciates few will give the Championship strugglers much of a chance against high-flying Sheffield United this weekend.

But the Scotland international believes the Tigers triumphing on penalties at Bramall Lane in the Carabao Cup just a couple of months ago should give Nigel Adkins’s men heart.

“It will be a tough game,” said Marshall. “Sheffield United are really, really strong at home. We had a tough time there last season (City lost 4-1 in the league).

“They come at you really strongly at home. Defensively, we have to be right up for this.

“But I am looking forward to it. This is our last game before the international break so we can give it our absolute everything and get some points on the board.

“The League Cup gives us confidence. We performed well. You always create chances against Sheffield United with the way they play.”

Alioski shoots wide of David Marshall's goal (Picture: Tony Johnson)

City, beaten at home by Leeds United on Tuesday, will have an extra day’s rest ahead of the visit to the Lane due to their hosts having played last night at Blackburn Rovers.

When the Blades were asked to play Preston North End a couple of Saturdays ago on the back of hosting Birmingham City on the Wednesday, Chris Wilder was critical of the Football League for the scheduling.

Marshall said: “For me, it does not make that much difference. Especially in the early part of the season. Maybe once it gets to the Christmas stage, then it can make a difference.

“But with the three international breaks between now and Christmas, it is usually just managers moaning.”

City’s trip to south Yorkshire completes a trio of meetings with clubs from their native county, Adkins’s men having claimed a point at home to Middlesbrough last Saturday before slipping to defeat on Tuesday night.

“Losing in the Championship at home is always disappointing,” added Marshall. “But more disappointment came from the Reading game (when Hull lost 3-0).

“Hopefully, people are reasonably pleased with the performances over the last two games. We have to realise that games against Reading away and Blackburn here are when we have to see the performances we put in against Leeds and Middlesbrough.

“If we manage to do that, I believe the points will come.”