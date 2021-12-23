Hull City's Covid-19 cases affecting some players as well as coach Grant McCann, Cliff Byrne confirms

ISOLATING: Grant McCann (far right) will miss the Boxing Day match at home to Blackburn Rovers

It means that even more than other fans of other clubs, Tigers fans will have to be on high alert if they plan to be at the post-Christmas fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've had some cases across the playing and non-playing staff,” revealed Byrne.

“It's an ever-changing situation. We've got to test on a daily basis now."

McCann's habit of encouraging his players to have Christmas Day off with their families should at least help to stop the spread to a degree. He will miss the game and potentially the December 29 match at Sheffield United after testing positive for the virus.

As things stand the game will go ahead, but as Byrne says, it is an ever-changing situation.

Asked if he was concerned about the match being postponed, he replied: "Currently not but as I have alluded to, all teams are tasked with tests on a daily basis.

"Games are popping up left, right and centre that are succumbing to positive tests and whatnot.

"At the moment we're fully focussed on the game being on on Sunday."

The Football League clarified this week that clubs can request a postponement if they have fewer than 14 players - including a goalkeeper - available.

Leeds United, Barnsley, both Sheffield clubs, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town have all had matches scheduled for the final week of 2021 postponed.If the illness news was troubling, there was at least a positive bulletin with regard to injuries as Alfie Jones and Lewie Coyle make good progress.

Jones is back in training after nearly two months out with a hamstring injury and Coyle is making good progress after ankle surgery.

"We haven't got any fresh injuries from (the previous game at) Nottingham Forest, so there's nothing to report on that front,” said Byrne. “Alfie is progressing well and the finishing line is in sight. He hasn't had any setbacks along the way.