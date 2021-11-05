It looks like it’s going to be a tough battle for the current League 1 champions to avoid relegation this season, but it’s something they are predicted to do in the latest edition of Football Manager.

The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike.

‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

The ‘beta’ version of FM22 was released last week, giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised.

The full version of Football Manager is released on November 9th.

Just for fun, we simulated three seasons into the future to see how Hull City have gotten on in that time and how they could line up for the opening day of the 2024/25 season – and the results were very interesting.

The Tigers recorded three consecutive 18th place finishes in the Championship in the 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, consistent if nothing else, but have built up an impressive squad to tackle the 2024/25 season with a manager at the helm who has a trophy laden CV.

Here is how our simulation had Hull City lining up for the opening game of the 2024/25 season:

1. GK - Ethan Horvath U.S.A international stopper Ethan Horvath, signed by Nottingham Forest this summer from Club Brugge, spent two seasons at the City Ground before the Tigers spent £900,000 to sign him in the summer of 2023 where he immediately went in as the club's first choice keeper

2. RB - Lewis Coyle A number of current players have been fixtures in the side throughout our save including Coyle who has made 158 league appearances for the club at the start of the 2024/25 campaign

3. CB - Filip Helander City pulled off a real coup when they landed the Swedish international on a free after his release from Rangers at the end of the 2022/23 season. During his first season with the Tigers he was one of the clubs best performers and won 5 man of the match awards in 39 league games.

4. CB - Jacob Greaves Greaves has missed just three league matches in three seasons and started every league match during the 2023/24 Championship campaign.