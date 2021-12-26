Hull City's meeting with Sheffield United put into serious doubt as Blackburn Rovers fixture is called off

Hull manager Grant McCann was already set to miss the Blackburn game after testing positive for Covid-19 but as of Sunday morning, the fixture was set to go ahead.

However, with fans from Lancashire and Yorkshire on their way to the match, it was announced that the game had to be postponed as Hull were unable to field a team due to more cases of Covid-19.

Around 3,000 Rovers fans were expected to travel to East Yorkshire, with coachloads already on their way to the MKM Stadium as the announcement of the postponement was made.

POSTPONEMENT: Hull City's meeting with Blackburn Rovers was called off just two hours before kick off. Picture: Getty Images.

Blackburn player Bradley Dack even expressed his frustration on social media, calling the incident a "shambles".

A statement from Hull early on Sunday afternoon read: "Today’s match at home to Blackburn Rovers has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases in our squad, and therefore we are unable to field the required number of players for the game.

"Following more confirmed positive cases this morning, the club have informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture and the match will now be rearranged.

"All individuals who have tested positive are self-isolating as per government guidelines.

POSTPONEMENT: Some supporters had arrived before the game was postponed. Picture: Getty Images.

"We apologise to both sets of supporters for the disappointment and inconvenience caused by the late notice, but the health and wellbeing of our players and staff must be our priority.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

"Tickets already purchased will be valid for the new date of the fixture. Supporters who cannot attend the re-arranged fixture can get a refund up to 72 hours prior to the new date's kick-off time."

The postponement meant that just two of 10 scheduled games in the Championship went ahead on Boxing Day, with a number of fixtures also called off in the Premier League and in League One and League Two.