Hull City's odds to be RELEGATED from the Sky Bet Championship following transfer deadline day - compared to Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Sheffield United

Here are the bookies odds for Hull City to be relegated this season.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:42 pm

Hull City have struggled so far on their return to the Championship (W1 D1 L3) and currently sit just outside the relegation zone on four points.

However, the Tigers are the highest of the three newly promoted sides in the table – sitting in 18th while Peterborough are 20th and Blackpool are 22nd.

Grant McCann’s sid have endured a difficult summer window due to the transfer embargo placed on them, but have brought in some positive signings including Di’Shon Bernard from Manchester United and Nathan Baxter from Chelsea.

Here are Hull City’s odds to be relegated from the Championship in comparison to their fellow newly promoted sides...

1. West Brom

Sky Bet - 15/8 William Hill - 9/4 bet365 - 9/4

2. Fulham

Sky Bet - 6/4 William Hill - 6/4 bet365 - 13/8

3. AFC Bournemouth

Sky Bet - 10/1 William Hill - 12/1 bet365 - 12/1

4. Stoke City

Sky Bet - 14/1 William hill - 16/1 bet365 - 14/1

