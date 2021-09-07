Hull City have struggled so far on their return to the Championship (W1 D1 L3) and currently sit just outside the relegation zone on four points.

However, the Tigers are the highest of the three newly promoted sides in the table – sitting in 18th while Peterborough are 20th and Blackpool are 22nd.

Grant McCann’s sid have endured a difficult summer window due to the transfer embargo placed on them, but have brought in some positive signings including Di’Shon Bernard from Manchester United and Nathan Baxter from Chelsea.

Here are Hull City’s odds to be relegated from the Championship in comparison to their fellow newly promoted sides...

1. West Brom Sky Bet - 15/8 William Hill - 9/4 bet365 - 9/4 Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

2. Fulham Sky Bet - 6/4 William Hill - 6/4 bet365 - 13/8 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. AFC Bournemouth Sky Bet - 10/1 William Hill - 12/1 bet365 - 12/1 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4. Stoke City Sky Bet - 14/1 William hill - 16/1 bet365 - 14/1 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales