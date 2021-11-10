Hull City's shocking ranking alongside Barnsley & Millwall in Championship's most wasteful finishers

The two Yorkshire clubs currently sit 22nd and 23rd in the second tier, and have won just five games between them across their opening 17 matches.
As the old adage goes, goals win you games, and in that respect, the Tigers and the Tykes have struggled too, registering 11 and 12 strikes respectively so far.
But how much better could they be doing in front of goal?
We’ve taken a look at every Championship side's total shots tally, as well as their total number of goals scored, to determine their conversion rate so far this term.
Which clubs have been the most ruthless when it counts in 2021/22, and who has been the most wasteful? We’ve got all the answers right here.
*All data from Transfermarkt.