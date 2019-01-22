I am my own man, insists new Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert

NEW Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert has urged supporters not to directly compare him to his predecessor David Wagner following his appointment at the John Smith's Stadium.

Like his compatriot Wagner, Siewert - who has become the youngest head coach in the Premier League at 36 - has arrived at the club following a successful spell in charge at Borussia Dortmund's second team with Town fans hopeful that he replicate the success of the 47-year-old in the coming seasons.

While acknowledging the success of Wagner, Siewert - who has been earmarked as a potential successor for the past few seasons with contact made between him and the club's hierarchy during that time - insists he is very much his own man, with his own ideas and ethos to compliment some footballing similarities with Wagner.

Siewart, who has signed a deal until the summer of 2021, said: "I always do it my way, so cannot be compared to David Wagner. Now it is my role.

"There are similarities. (But) I am Jan Siewert. I have to do it my way and he did it his way.

"In Dortmund, I had great opportunities. I am looking forward to getting to know the players.

"I have the biggest respect for what David Wagner has done here. It belongs to the history of Huddersfield and the history of this club. I’d like to thank Mark Hudson. I look forward to starting my work here.

"Huddersfield is a special club for me, it is very familiar. It is a big step for me.

"It was written. We stayed in touch when was working in Bochum. I followed what was happening in Huddersfield, which was fascinating."

Siewert takes over a club who are effectively 11 points adrift of safety, but Siewert - whose first game in charge will be at home to Everton next Tuesday - plans to meet the challenge head on.

"Without being confident, I would not be sitting here. My only thought is the task with the team" he said.

On being the youngest head coach in the top-flight, he added: "I am the youngest one? I did not know that. It is quite impressive. The most important thing is I want to show what I can do in the Premier League.

"We are in a certain situation. I’d like to point out we get to (the next) place and then we can do everything."