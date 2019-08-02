‘I can feel the energy in me,’ says Doncaster Rovers chief Darrren Moore

A buzz of excitement has already overtaken Darren Moore as he prepares for his first game in charge of Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Rovers will host Gillingham on Saturday in their season opener, beginning in earnest the tenure of Moore, who spent two years of his playing career with the club.

“I can feel the energy in me now,” said Moore. “The adrenaline is going in me and I can feel the buzz in the atmosphere around the place.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the place in full swing on Saturday.”

While preparing his side for Saturday’s game, Moore has also seen his attention turn to securing replacements for striker John Marquis, who joined League One rivals Portsmouth on Wednesday for a fee close to £2m.

Moore revealed bids have been lodged for two strikers, with the focus of his search being those with proven scoring pedigree.

He said: “I’m going for pound for pound pedigree if I can but we know there may be one or two others in for them.

“We’re trying to get them in. The players and their advisers know that so we’ll wait and see.

“There is an agreement in there, everything is all in place but it’s just the final push and that final push is the hardest bit.

“It’s about the individuals agreeing this is the place to come.”

Moore is keen to increase his defensive options plus add another midfielder but his primary focus is boosting his attacking ranks.

Initial offers have been made to former Derby County forward Jamie Ward and ex-Blackpool centre half Alex Baptiste, who have been on trial with Rovers.