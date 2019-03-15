I hope Doncaster Rovers play this well against other top teams, says Barnsley chief

Rival managers Daniel Stendel of Barnsley and Grant McCann of Doncaster Rovers had varying views on Friday night’s goalless draw.

Barnsley stay second in League One while Rovers are sixth, but McCann felt his team should have won while Stendel was left to reflect on a point gained.

Reds boss Stendel said: “I was very proud of the performance of my team.

“Ok, we can play better, but we had four players injured and two suspended and Jrdan Williams, Zeki Fryers and Victor Adeboyejo have played maybe one or two games this year.

“We needed them to come in for this game and in the first half, Doncaster played well with so much pressure and we had a bit of luck to get us through.

“In the second half, we controlled the game and deserved to take a point.

“Kenny Dougall has gone to hospital and we don’t know what the injury is yet.

“We hope Doncaster play this well against the other top teams.”

Home manager Grant McCann of Doncaster added: “I thought we were very good and played with real energy and tempo and in the first half, we were by far the better team. We should have been two or three up.

“The second half was quite even and maybe we moved the ball too slowly. We were disappointed we did not take chances.

“But the game is 90 minutes, not 45. Credit to Barnsley, who defended well, but we defended well.

“We played one or the best teams in the division and we matched then. We probably bettered them.

“In the first half, we were excellent. We take this on the chin and bossed it (in the first half) and should have won.”