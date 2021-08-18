New stykle: Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow holds off Luton's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Reds have won one, drawn one and lost one of their three Championship matches and the last week has shown the contrasts.

Against Coventry City, they took their chance through Dominik Frieser, Brad Collins saved a penalty and they won 1-0. Three days later they had far more of the ball – 70 per cent – but were not clinical enough at either end and lost 1-0.

Striker Woodrow says they were not too disheartened about losing to Luton Town as they continue to learn a different way of playing under Austrian coach Schopp.

“At the weekend against Coventry, we were a little bit more direct and Friesy put a good chance away,” he reflected. “On Tuesday, we had 70 per cent possession but we didn’t score. That’s part of the process.

“When all these things come together you’re on the right path.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard. We’ve had new players coming in, new manager, a different style, it doesn’t just happen overnight.”

Barnsley were fifth in last season’s Championship playing extremely direct football but coach Valerien Ismael and captain Alex Mowatt have left for West Bromwich Albion. Ismael’s successor Schopp puts a higher premium on possession but is trying to plot a middle course in their approach.

Woodrow thinks the evolution of the team will be good for its supporters.

“The fans are probably seeing a different style to what they watched on iFollow last season and, hopefully, a style they’re enjoying watching,” he said. “Hopefully, as time gets on we’ll get stronger and more confident with it.

“We want to play a way the fans enjoy but it’s a work in progress and hopefully they can stick with us because they’ve been great the last few games and we’ve loved having them back so we want to make the fans proud of their team.”

Barnsley’s start to 2021-22 may not have been perfect but since returning to the Championship two years ago, they have been terrible early on.