'I leave with unforgettable memories' - Barnsley FC man confirms Oakwell exit with heartfelt statement
The 27-year-old joined the League One outfit in January 2024, penning an 18-month deal. He arrived with impressive pedigree, having starred for D.C. United in the MLS and collected USA caps.
However, injury limited the impact he made in his first season in England and he has found competition stern this term.
Since the dismissal of Darrell Clarke as head coach, he has featured just once under successor Conor Hourihane.
Barnsley held the option to extend his deal by a further year but it appears Pines will be seeking pastures new.
In a statement posted on Instagram, Pines said: “Thank you, Barnsley, for everything. These past two seasons have meant more to me than words can fully express.
“I’ve had the honour of playing for a truly special and historic club, and I’m incredibly grateful for every moment.
“To my teammates, the staff, and everyone behind the scenes - thank you for believing in me and pushing me to grow, not just as a player but as a person.
“To the fans - thank you for welcoming me with open arms and making Barnsley feel like home. Your love and support never went unnoticed, and I’ll carry that with me always.
“It’s been a dream come true to play in England and to learn the game in a place where football means so much. I leave with unforgettable memories, lifelong friendships, and a full heart.
“Wishing the club nothing but success and happiness in the future.”
