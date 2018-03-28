‘I’m not being undermined,’ says Reds chief Jose Morais

BARNSLEY head coach Jose Morais has confirmed that his players have held meetings regarding the club’s current predicament, but insists that the get-togethers do not undermine him.

Reports have stated that unhappy Reds players have held meetings regarding their dissatisfaction with the club’s current tactics and direction.

The Oakwell outfit are only outside the Championship relegation zone on goal difference after heading into the international break on the back of a hugely disappointing 2-0 home reverse to Millwall.

For his part, Morais views the players’ concerns and opinions about what is needed to salvage the club’s toiling season as a positive and not a negative and believes it shows that the players deeply care about remedying the club’s relegation-threatened position.

Equally, he feels that it can help inspire both players and staff to come up with collective answers to save the club’s second-tier status.

Morais, whose side welcome Lee Johnson’s Bristol City on Good Friday, said: “The players have meetings for sure and it is true that they had meetings.

“But I am very happy that they are having meetings because they care about each other and they are able to go together in something. This is a very good beginning about what I want.

“I read the article saying that the players fear something. This is interesting to see the players’ fear. It is exactly (because) of the players’ fear that I am here.

“It is good for us to have meetings to clarify things.

“When we do things, this has an impact on the people we are working with. The impact is positive for some and not that positive for others.

“So we need to care about the impact. The impacts are causing an emotional response. If we have an opportunity to discuss about these reactions and emotions, it is the moment we can grow as a group.”