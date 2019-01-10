In-demand May signs new deal with Doncaster Rovers

DONCASTER ROVERS forward Alfie May has signed a new 18-month contract – keeping him at the club until June 2020.

The ex-Hythe Town striker, who joined from non-league two years ago, has made the most of his move into the professional realm and has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season.

Rovers chief Grant McCann revealed that May’s exploits had seen him field enquiries from several rival clubs – ahead of his decision to commit his future to the club.

On May, whose old deal was due to expire in the summer, McCann said: “I will be honest, if we did not offer Alfie a new contract, he could have walked into another League One team tomorrow.

“The amount of phonecalls I have had asking what we are doing with him is scary.”

A host of other Rovers players see their contracts end in June, including Tommy Rowe, James Coppinger, Andy Butler, Ian Lawlor, Marko Marosi, Danny Andrew and Niall Mason, who are are all out of contract.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Connor Ripley has joined Championship rivals Preston North End on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 25-year-old, son of former Boro and Blackburn Rovers winger Stuart, spent the first half of the season on loan at Accrington Stanley, but was recalled by his parent club ahead of the transfer to Deepdale.

Ripley, a former England youth international, has joined North End for an undisclosed fee.

He said: “It is a big move and it is a big change as well. I have been at Middlesbrough as long as I can remember and it has been a great club for me, but I was at the stage where I needed to move on and find another challenge.

“It is a step up for me, but I think I am ready to play in the Championship. I have stressed in a few interviews that young goalkeepers need to go out and play as many games as possible and I have played over 150 games now, so I am not inexperienced, which is critical for me. I have gone and done that dirty work.”

Ripley is Preston’s fourth transfer window signing and follows the captures of Josh Ginnelly, Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts.

The former England under-20 international made just two appearances for Boro – his debut coming from the bench in March 2011.

He has clocked over 140 career starts during seven different loan spells, with his previous clubs including Bradford City.

Barnsley forward Gerry McDonagh has joined National League side Aldershot Town on a free transfer.