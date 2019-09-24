In-form FC Halifax Town are ready for National League Yorkshire derby with faltering Harrogate Town

FC Halifax Town have the summit of the National League in their sights when they host Yorkshire rivals Harrogate at The Shay on Tuesday night.

The Shaymen are just one point shy of table-toppers Bromley, who host third-placed Woking. A win for Town and a draw or a defeat for Bromley would see Halifax return to the top of the division.

No other side has won more games in the league than Halifax, who are also the division’s highest scorers with 23 goals.

Town recovered from back-to-back defeats by beating Barnet 4-2 on Saturday, with goals from Tobi Sho-Silva (2), Liam McAlinden and Liam Nolan.

Captain Matty Brown is a doubt for the game through injury, as is winger Jamie Allen, with Niall Maher a certain absentee.

Striker Dayle Southwell made his first appearance since February when he came off the bench against Barnet.

Harrogate have had an underwhelming start to the season, winning just three of their 12 games.

Their last two games have been draws, against Boreham Wood and Maidenhead.

No player has more than two goals for Harrogate this season, who signed former Bradford and Huddersfield striker Jon Stead in the close season, as well as defender George Smith from Chesterfield and namesake Will, also a defender, from Barnsley, plus striker Sam Jones from Shrewsbury.

Lloyd Kerry is still a few weeks away from fitness and skipper Josh Falkingham is a big doubt with an ankle problem.

The teams drew 1-1 at The Shay last season, with Jonathan Edwards equalising late on following George Thomson’s early opener.