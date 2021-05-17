In Pictures: Barnsley fans return to Oakwell in time for Championship playoff showdown with Swansea City
BARNSLEY'S fans finally got chance to get back inside Oakwell tonight - for the first time since last March - just in time to witness their team's Championship playoff semi-final first leg against Swansea City.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 10:19 pm
YP photographer Bruce Rollinson and PA's Nick Potts were there to see the return of spectators to live sport, after being kept away fo long because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Page 1 of 3