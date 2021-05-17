AT LAST! Barnsley supporters watch on from the Oakwell stands as their team take on Swansea in the playoff semi-finals.

In Pictures: Barnsley fans return to Oakwell in time for Championship playoff showdown with Swansea City

BARNSLEY'S fans finally got chance to get back inside Oakwell tonight - for the first time since last March - just in time to witness their team's Championship playoff semi-final first leg against Swansea City.

By Phil Harrison
Monday, 17th May 2021, 10:19 pm

YP photographer Bruce Rollinson and PA's Nick Potts were there to see the return of spectators to live sport, after being kept away fo long because of the coronavirus pandemic.

1.

Fans back at Oakwell, the Egland family line up outside the ground waiting to see Barnsley take on Swansea City in the Championship playoffs.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2.

Fans wait outside at Oakwell ahead of Monday night's Championship playoff clash between Barnsley and Swansea.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3.

Fansstart to gather outside Oakwell Stadium ahead of Monday's Championship playoff semi-final first leg between Barnsley and Swansea

Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

4.

Social distancing was in evidence at Oakwell on Monday night.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

