Injured Barry Douglas forced to sit out Leeds United’s Championship run-in

LEEDS United will be without the services of Barry Douglas for the remainder of the season after the left-back suffered a ruptured knee ligament.

Douglas damaged a medial ligament as Leeds beat Millwall on Saturday.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that he will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks, with his rehabilitation period extending beyond the end of the Championship term.

The defender was wearing a leg brace as he left the ground after Saturday’s game.

He was sent for scans on Monday and the results revealed that Douglas would be absent for at least two months.

He sustained the setback in the second half against Millwall after head coach Marcelo Bielsa had already used all three of his substitutions.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man played on to full-time to ensure Leeds did not have to deal with a numerical disadvantage, but was clearly in pain.

Douglas, a £3m summer signing from Molineux, is chasing a second consecutive promotion in two seasons having been part of Wolves’ squad as they lifted the Championship crown last year.

The second half of his initial season with Leeds has been beset by injury, however, and Bielsa must plan without him for the remaining seven matches, and the play-offs should United finish below the top two.

With Kemar Roofe on the way back from a knee injury Bielsa had hoped to have a fully-fit squad available for the first time at Birmingham City this weekend.