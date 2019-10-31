Interim Barnsley manager Adam Murray issues injury updates on Aapo Halme, Patrick Schmidt and Bambo Diaby

BARNSLEY'S Aapo Halme is back in first-team contention as the Reds prepare for a crunch Championship clash against Bristol City tomorrow night.

The 21-year-old last featured for Barnsley in a 1-1 draw at Oakwell with Swansea on October 19.

The former Leeds United player has been absent for the last two fixtures but caretaker manager Adam Murray has revealed that he will be up for selection against Bristol.

"He is in contention, he is back from his injury," confirmed Murray.

"He looks strong, he has had a good week at training and he has put himself in the picture."

Murray admitted that he was tempted to rest Bambo Diaby in last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

The defender picked up a slight knock against the Terriers but Murray insisted it was more of fatigue issue after the 21-year-old played three games in eight days.

Murray said: "With Bambo it was more of a fatigue thing. Our biggest dilemma before the Huddersfield game was do we freshen things up.

"But because of the performances we had we didn't want to change things too much. Because consistency is something we haven't had this season.

"In hindsight, it would have been better to freshen things up to help those guys but they are fine."

Patrick Schmidt has struggled to establish a regular place in the Tykes side since his summer move from Austrain League club Admira Wacker.

The 21-year-old featured for Barnsley's U23s on Monday and Murray added: "He is in the thought process definitely.

"I think it has been tough for him. He has come from a different country where the standard is probably not at the level where the Championship is.

"He has to bed himself in but he has been fantastic. He has had a couple of injuries, because of the intensity he has been working at, that have set him back."