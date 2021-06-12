Data experts predict TWO England players will finish in Euro 2020 team of the tournament - including ex-Barnsley ace

John Stones and Harry Maguire. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

England duo John Stones and Jadon Sancho could end up in Euro 2020’s team of the tournament, according to data experts.

The duo, both of whom will be in contention for a starting spot in Gareth Southgate’s team against Croatia this weekend, have been picked out by Bet Victor's Euro 2020 Vision campaign as ones to watch over the next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative uses 70 different performance indicators from each player selected to play in the competition, with statistics covering both domestic and international action from seasons preceding the championships and an emphasis on form.

Taking all of those factors into account, Stones and Sancho are the two England players expected to shine this summer, largely due to their exemplary club form in recent months. The former won a Premier League title with Manchester City, while the latter recorded 36 goal involvements in 38 matches for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.

Interestingly, however, there is no spot in the lineup for Three Lions skipper Harry Kane, despite the 27-year-old finishing top of both the goals and assists charts in the Premier League last season.

It’s not all bad news for the Tottenham talisman though, with experts suggesting he has a 78% chance of adding another golden boot to his collection. Only France’s Kylian Mbappe, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, and Portugal’s Andre Silva have higher likelihoods.

In terms of the rest of the predicted team of the tournament, Finland goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký gets the nod, with Portugal’s Raphaël Guerreiro, Italy’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and France’s Clément Lenglet joining Stones at the back.

Germany dominate the midfield, with İlkay Gündoğan, Joshua Kimmich, and Toni Kroos taking all three spots.

Up front, there are a couple of notable absences, including Kane, Mbappe, and legendary Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Instead, the data forecasts Lewandowski to lead the line, with Sancho on one wing and Ukrainian attacker Ruslan Malinovskyi on the other.

The Atalanta star registered 10 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last term.

With regards to which nation will emerge victorious at the end of the tournament, Italy just edge France as favourites.