Doncaster Rovers look set to appoint Richie Wellens as new manager

The former Rovers midfielder, one of the greatest players to represent the club, has been out of the game since leaving League Two promotion-chasers Salford City by mutual consent in March.
Wellens, 41, has previously managed Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town.
He led the Robins to the League Two title under the points per game format in 2019-20 before leaving for Salford in November, 2020.
Wellens is poised to become the permanent successor to Darren Moore, who left the club at the start of March 1 with Andy Butler handed the position on an interim basis.