Ellen White celebrates her record-breaking goal at the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster. Pic: Catherine Ivill.

The Manchester City striker broke Kelly Smith’s record of 46 senior goals as England extended their lead at the top of Group D in their relentless march to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Rising Manchester United star Alessia Russo stepped off the bench to score her first, second and third senior goals for her country, while Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp also bagged hat-tricks as ten England players found the back of the net against a side who are ranked 102nd worldwide.

It was Whitby-born Mead who got the Lionesses up and running just three minutes into the qualifier, getting on the end of a Hemp cross to tuck the ball home.

After completing her hat-trick in 18 minutes, Beth Mead became one of four claimants for the match ball. Pic: Catherine Ivill.

White doubled the lead for the hosts shortly after with a strike from the edge of the area which looped well beyond the reach of Latvia goalkeeper Laura Siņutkina.

England's number nine then made it two goals in two minutes as she netted her 47th goal for England to break Smith’s record.

Mead completed her hat-trick inside 18 minutes, with Ella Toone and Hemp both getting on the scoresheet before the Lionesses headed into the break 8-0 up.

What was a rout became a stuffing after the interval as England significantly bettered their first-half goal tally.

Alessia Russo heads home her second goal in the Lionesses' 20-0 win over Latvia. Pic: Catherine Ivill

Georgia Stanway, who supplied six assists across the evening, converted a spot-kick after Mead was fouled in the box.

It didn’t take long for White to complete her hat-trick, and the 32-year-old, who registered her 100th England cap against Austria last week, was applauded enthusiastically as she departed the field shortly after.

As substitute Jess Carter bagged her first senior goal for England, the midfielder became the first of Sarina Wiegman’s changes to make an impact, as Jill Scott, Jordan Nobbs and Alessia Russo each got in on the action.