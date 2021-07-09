England v Italy: ‘FA man’ Gareth Southgate not in it for personal redemption

The Three Lions boss has taken England to their first major final in 55 years and will now be looking to deliver Wembley glory, just as Sir Alf Ramsey’s World Cup winners did in 1966.

Southgate took charge of the senior side just under five years ago in the wake of the Euro 2016 collapse against Iceland and the shock sacking of Sam Allardyce after just one game at the helm.

That caretaker role would become a permanent appointment two months later and since then the former international defender has not looked back.

Southgate guided England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and a third-placed finish at the inaugural Nations League finals a year later.

This summer he has gone one better, banishing the memory of his penalty miss in the Euro 1996 semi-final shoot-out defeat to Germany by taking the nation into the final.

Asked if the 25-year story arc from Euro 96 fall guy to successful manager was a tale of redemption, Southgate replied: “I could see why the sort of film script would be whatever.

“But it was strange the other night because once I’d finished embarrassing myself on the pitch, all I could think about, it wasn’t pinching myself, ‘We’re in the final.’ It was, ‘We’ve got to get this right now. How do we get this game right?’”

And who would play him in the film?

“Well, it would be a good looking fella obviously,” he added with a smile.

Not a popular choice as manager initially due to his close ties to the Football Association, having been under-21 boss among other roles, Southgate had turned down the chance to take temporary charge in the past.

“I knew that when we have had difficult tournaments as a country, the FA come under scrutiny,” he said when asked about rejecting the position in June 2016.

“There is not going to be any enthusiasm for an FA man getting the job and I know people saw me as an FA man.