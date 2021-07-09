England v Italy: Veteran status key for Azzurri hopes in Euro 2020 final, says Leonardo Bonucci

Veteran Juventus duo Bonucci, 34, and Giorgio Chiellini, 36, have more than 200 caps between them, the established bedrock of Roberto Mancini’s well-drilled side which has gone unbeaten through 33 games.

England are expected to present the toughest examination yet of the Italians’ ageing central partnership, with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane both looking to add to their tally while Arsenal’s 19-year-old winger Bukayo Saka will be hoping for another chance to impress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jose Mourinho once claimed the Juve pair could give lectures on the art of defending at Harvard University, having seen them help secure a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci battles with Austria's Christoph Baumgartner during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match held at Wembley Picture: Nick Potts/PA

And Bonucci is not about to let anything distract focus from producing another masterclass alongside Chiellini to help keep England quiet in front of a partisan Wembley crowd.

“It is the youngsters versus the veterans,” Bonucci said at a press conference from Italy’s training base in Coverciano, Florence.

“The English forwards are very strong and are great players, so the whole team must be very cautious in our defence.

“We know how they can bring difficulties for us, so we will need to pay a lot of attention to the pace and quickness of their forwards like Harry Kane and the others.

PARTNERS: Italy's Giorgio Chiellini, right, gives the captain's armband to teammate Leonardo Bonucci before leaving the pitch during the Euro 2020 clash against Switzerland. Picture: Andreas Solaro/AP

“We will have great players in the one-on-ones.

“But I am very confident because all of our players will give 100 per cent to bring something historic home.”

Kane’s sights are set on the Golden Boot having taken his goal tally to four on Tuesday night when the England captain tucked home a rebound after his extra-time penalty was saved by Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Bonucci said: “Harry Kane is a very famous player, he has been doing very well at Tottenham and for the national team.

“In these latest three matches (at Euro 2020) we have had the chance of meeting three of the best forwards in the world.