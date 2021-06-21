Euro 2020: England forced to play coronavirus waiting game over Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell

FLASHPOINT: England's Mason Mount (left) and Scotland's Billy Gilmour battle for the ball at Wembley last Friday. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The Chelsea pair have been told to isolate after coming into close contact with club-mate Billy Gilmour who has tested positive for Covid-19, while the Three Lions speak to Public Health England about what happens next.

Scotland’s Gilmour tested positive following Friday’s match between the countries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every member of the 26-man England squad which includes Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale and Yorkshire-born Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, tested negative for Covid-19 in Monday’s lateral flow test, as did all the support staff.

UNKNOWN: England manager Gareth Southgate. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

But videos later emerged of Chilwell and Mount hugging Gilmour at full-time on Friday, prompting concerns. Mount had been due to speak to the media on Monday evening, but his appearance had to be cancelled at short notice.

If the English pair were told to isolate for 10 days, it would put them out of a potential last-16 tie but as manager Gareth Southgate addressed the press conference alone at 6.30pm the guidance was unclear.

“There’s obviously got to be quite a doubt but there’s still a lot of discussions and investigations going on behind the scenes,” he said. “They’re isolating and we have to find out over the next 12 hours or so.”

Left-back Chilwell is yet to play in the tournament, but Mount has been a key figure in both matches. Gilmour’s Scottish team-mates have also tested negative for coronavirus, although captain Andy Robertson had posted social media footage of himself playing table tennis with the midfielder, which has since been deleted.

WAITING GAME: England's Ben Chilwell. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Never mind the distraction, Gilmour’s absence is a major blow to their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages on Tuesday.

The Chelsea midfielder was in many people’s eyes the best player on the pitch during the 0-0 draw despite it being the 20-year-old’s first international start. Steve Clarke also changed Scott McTominay’s role to accommodate him, moving the Manchester United midfielder into a back three.

If McTominay returns to the role he played in the opening game, Leeds United’s Liam Cooper will compete with Jack Hendry to come into the side. If not, Sheffield United’s John Fleck is an option in midfield. Fleck tested positive for coronavirus in the build-up to the tournament.

A Scottish win against Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday is likely to see them qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams. Gilmour would miss the last-16 tie as he will have to isolate for 10 days.