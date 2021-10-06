The Three Lions are preparing for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary during the seventh international get-together since coronavirus changed the landscape.

This camp comes amid fresh scrutiny about vaccination rates within football, with The Sun claiming at the weekend that at least five members of the England squad were refusing to be vaccinated.

Organisers of the Qatar World Cup are reportedly planning to ban unvaccinated players and manager Southgate last week admitted he did not know how many of his group had received both doses.

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori look on during a training session at St Georges Park. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The England boss did a video urging the public to be vaccinated during the summer but his players gave away little about their thoughts on the matter on Wednesday.

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori – back in the squad for the first time since before the pandemic began – said: “Personally I haven’t had any conversations about the vaccinations or anything like that. Just because it’s a personal thing.

“I’m not going to ask if you’re going to take the vaccine or not. It’s not something that we’re really talking about.

“The thing everyone is talking about is, ‘Oh if I go here do you have to do this and that?’

“Those are the questions going around and what it’s like in Italy and when you come back to England what do you have to do.

“In terms of that, those are the conversations we’ve had but in terms of the vaccine and stuff like that nothing really.”

Tomori kept his vaccination status to himself and repeatedly said the decision was a “personal issue” for individuals.

“If I want to do what I want to do then that is it or if another player wants to do that it is a personal issue not just for every athlete but for people who are not athletes,” he said.

“For me, it is a personal issue if I want to do it or I don’t want to do it, that is it.”

Tomori said the England doctor spoke to players about coronavirus protocols and regulations on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming fixtures and understands the interest in whether players have been vaccinated.

“Of course, we’re public figures, in the public eye, so I definitely see why people are wondering or asking, ‘If they’re going to take it, I’m going to take it’, ‘If they’re not going to take it, I’m not going to take it’,” he added.

“I don’t think it’s my place to put it out there if I’ve done this or done that to influence people. It’s to leave people to their own if they want to do it or not.”

Ex-Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham confirmed he had been vaccinated against coronavirus but was reluctant to be drawn on the matter.

“It is a personal choice,” the Roma striker said. “People are entitled to do what they want to do with their bodies. For me it was a different situation. I am vaccinated. That is a personal choice.”

Asked if it was because of his asthmatic dad, Abraham added: “No. A personal thing for me.

“I have contracted the virus before, I am in Italy and for me it is the right thing to do. Everyone is entitled to do what they want to do and what is personal to them.

“They should make the decision to do what they want to do.”

Abraham is loving life under Jose Mourinho after answering the Roma manager’s call to spurn Premier League interest for a fresh start in the Italian sunshine.

The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick in what proved to be Frank Lampard’s final match in January and only played seven more times for the Blues, with the striker left out of the victorious Champions League final squad.

Abraham subsequently swapped Stamford Bridge for the Stadio Olimpico in search of game time, joining Roma in a £34m deal and scoring four goals in his first 10 matches under Mourinho.

He said: “Why Italy? Good question. I had different options. So many clubs I was speaking to at the time. Italy came and I spoke to Jose. He had a goal.

“I could see where he wanted Roma to go and see where he wants to take them and I wanted to be part of the process. He really put his trust in me so he was a big impact on the reason why I chose Roma.”

Abraham said when Mourinho “speaks you listen”, with the striker learning a lot from the former Chelsea boss after listening to his successful sales pitch.

“The first thing he said to me was when I picked up the phone he was like ‘do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’ I laughed,” he said with a smile.

“I think at first I did not think much of it when we were speaking. I think my mindset was that I wanted to be in the Premier League and I wanted to stay here.