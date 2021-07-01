FootballTalk Podcast: England beat Germany to set up Euro 2020 clash with Ukraine PLUS new Barnsley manager Markus Schopp PLUS transfer news

ENGLAND’S historic win over Germany at Euro 2020 takes centre stage in this week’s show as our panel consider the chances of Gareth Southgate’s team from going on to lift the crown.

By YP Sport
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 11:45 am

Host Mark Singleton and YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall also look at the quarter-final, before returning closer to home and reviewing the standout EFL fixtures. The appointment of Markus Schopp as the new Barnsley manager also comes under the spotlight, as do the latest transfer dealings of Huddersfield Town and Leeds United, among others.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

