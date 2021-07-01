FootballTalk Podcast: England beat Germany to set up Euro 2020 clash with Ukraine PLUS new Barnsley manager Markus Schopp PLUS transfer news

Host Mark Singleton and YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall also look at the quarter-final, before returning closer to home and reviewing the standout EFL fixtures. The appointment of Markus Schopp as the new Barnsley manager also comes under the spotlight, as do the latest transfer dealings of Huddersfield Town and Leeds United, among others.

